Curve bends a little more as B.C. records 180 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are currently 1,880 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 162 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 28 per cent from last Friday, when 224 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 24 per cent from 59 a week ago.

Henry said the latest numbers are proof that the province's vaccination program is working as it should.

"What we have seen is that getting fully immunized with your first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine is making the difference, helping to dramatically slow the spread in our communities," she said.

"Let's keep slowly and purposefully moving forward to allow all of us to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us."

One new outbreak has been recorded at Rotary Manor Dawson Creek. Northern Health says two cases have been identified, including one patient who has died.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,730 lives lost out of 146,176 cases confirmed to date.

So far, 3,893,581 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 497,932 second doses. As of Friday, 75.1 per cent of adults and 73.1 per cent of those over the age of 12 have now received a first dose.

On Thursday, Henry presented the province's latest modelling on the pandemic, which shows a "dramatic drop" in daily case numbers since April, followed by a decrease in hospitalizations. She said B.C. is on track to ease more restrictions on Tuesday, as planned.

Henry also presented modelling that suggests the number of daily cases could level off or even increase this summer as people begin having more social contact. But she said she doesn't expect the virus to transmit widely in B.C. communities and she has confidence public health can manage a small uptick through vaccinations and other measures.

Vaccinate now

British Columbians who are eligible to receive a vaccine and have not had one are encouraged to do so now.

As of June 3, anyone aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the new "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Anyone who booked their vaccine before the Get Vaccinated portal launched on April 6 would have used the old system and would not have been registered with the province's current online registration system.

Those people need to register now to receive an email or text notification of their second dose appointment.

If you're not sure if you're registered, Henry said there is "no problem" with registering more than once.

Canadians who have had a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer, can take either of the two shots as a second dose because they both use a similar mRNA technology, according to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose can choose to either obtain AstraZeneca through a pharmacy for their second dose, or receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine through a mass vaccination clinic.

Pfizer is still the only vaccine approved for those between the ages of 12 and 17.