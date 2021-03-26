Another 1,889 cases of COVID-19 reported in B.C. in past 2 days

In their first update in two days, B.C. health officials announced 1,889 new cases of COVID-19.

Another 23 people have died of the disease since Thursday, said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a written statement.

The statement puts the number of hospitalized patients at 318 people, 96 of whom are in intensive care.

Monday's update was the first since the province released incomplete data on Saturday, covering case numbers but not deaths, active cases or variants of concern.

Another 916 cases caused by variants of concern have been confirmed since Thursday, for a total of 3,559 to date, Henry and Dix said.

A total of 1,486 people in B.C. have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 8,490 active cases of coronavirus in the province, and public health is monitoring 11,989 people across B.C. who are in self-isolation because of COVID-19 exposure. A total of 94,806 people who tested positive have recovered.

So far, 893,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 87,472 second doses.

On Tuesday morning, the province's online vaccine registration portal is set to go live. People born in 1950 or earlier, and those whom the province has deemed clinically extremely vulnerable will be able to register online to book their appointment, as will Indigenous people who are 18 and older.

Monday's update is the first since Saturday, when health officials announced back-to-back single-day records for new cases.

Recent weeks have seen a major surge in infections with the novel coronavirus, and rising numbers of people who've tested positive for more infectious variants of concern.

On Sunday, Dix defended the measures that B.C. has put in place to control the spread of the disease, describing them as very strict and saying it's up to everyone to follow the rules. As of last week, officials have cancelled indoor dining, in-person worship and group fitness classes.

He also acknowledged that a higher proportion of younger people are becoming ill from the disease.

"I'm not one bit happy about where we are at now," Dix said.

Health officials also urged British Columbians to stay home for the holiday weekend, but mayors in some tourist destinations said over the weekend that they were noticing an influx of visitors.