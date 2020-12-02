COVID-19 claims 16 more lives, as B.C. announces 656 new cases

B.C. health officials announced 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 16 more deaths.

According to numbers from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are now 8,796 active cases of infection from the novel coronavirus.

There are currently 336 people in hospital, with 76 in intensive care.

With the latest deaths, the provincial death toll stands at 457. To date, 33,894 people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Also on Tuesday, Northern Health revealed that 52 employees at the LNG Canada worksite in Kitimat have now tested positive for the virus in connection with an outbreak there. Of those, eight cases are still considered active.

The health authority has also issued a warning about a potential exposure to the virus at The Key Resource Centre and the Cold Weather Shelter in Fort St. James between Nov. 12 and 25. Anyone who visited either facility on those dates has been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

On Monday, Henry addressed the news that at least three churches in Langley and Chilliwack have held in-person services over the last two weeks, defying an order prohibiting all community and social gatherings.

She said that most faith leaders have been supportive of public health measures, despite the "high-profile people who are trying to create some consternation" around the rules.

"Faith is not a building," Henry said Monday. "It is not about Sunday mornings, it is about every day. It's not about rights, it's about community."

The current limitations on gatherings are in place until Dec. 7, 2020 at midnight.