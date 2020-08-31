B.C. announces 125 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, B.C.'s deputy health minister, said there are 1,284 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C., down 16 from Tuesday and down 92 from a week ago.

Seventy-two people are in hospital, with 21 in intensive care. Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 10 from last Wednesday, when 62 people were in hospital.

The province's death toll remains unchanged at 234.

Public health is actively monitoring 3,202 people across the province, who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

The positivity rate — the number of COVID-19 cases detected in a day divided by the number of tests completed that day — dropped below two per cent last week, having peaked above seven per cent in April.

While experts say the positivity rate doesn't show everything, a lower rate could indicate that B.C.'s surge of cases has subsided, at least temporarily.

Officials said Wednesday that B.C. performed 9,752 tests on Tuesday — the highest number to date. The province's test positive rate stood at 1.4 per cent, marking the eighth straight day it has been under two per cent.

Officials said there are no new health-care facility outbreaks. Outbreaks remain at 14 long-term care facilities and three acute-care sites.

No new community outbreaks have been reported, although exposure events are still being monitored across the province.

Henry and Brown said British Columbians have risen to the challenge of keeping the curve where it needs to be.

"While the ongoing focus is not always easy to maintain, now is the time to keep going — to continue to support and care for each other through the efforts we make," they said.

"Take a moment to thank the people at your local grocery store, reach out to your elderly neighbour to help with their garden cleanup or send a note to a friend that you haven't seen for a while. A small kindness is good for us all."

A total of 9,138 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic, and 7,591 people have recovered.