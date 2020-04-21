COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in B.C., as 267 new cases confirmed over the weekend

Three more people have died, as B.C. recorded another 267 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Monday.

That brings the provincial death toll to 233.

The numbers cover a three-day reporting period since Friday, with 68 cases recorded between Friday and Saturday, 125 cases between Saturday and Sunday, and 74 cases between Sunday and Monday.

There have been 8,908 cases of coronavirus across the province, since the pandemic began. Currently, there are 1,302 active cases of infection.

Right now, public health officials are actively monitoring 3,372 people who have had close contact with the virus.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says contact tracing has shown that there have been transmission events through gatherings where people are socializing such as weddings, funerals and parties.

"The best thing we can do is — all of us — is to take a step back from our social interactions," said Dr. Henry, as she reminded British Columbians to travel less and connect with others virtually.

We can stand together, she said, by staying apart.

Henry also announced new outbreaks in three health-care facilities. Holy Residence in Vancouver, Thornebridge Gardens in New Westminster and Harrison at Elm Village in Surrey have all reported outbreaks.

In Eastern Canada, cases are hitting new highs. Ontario reported an additional 700 cases on Monday, the most in a single day since the outbreak began in late January.

Montreal and Quebec City were put under the highest COVID-19 alert level Monday, bringing new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Quebec reported 750 new cases on Monday.

Worldwide, the virus is on the verge of crossing a grim milestone, with the death toll now nearly at one million.