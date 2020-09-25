B.C. announces 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Friday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, the deputy minister of health, said there are 1,349 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C., with 62 people in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health is actively monitoring 3,533 people across the province, who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

The death, which took place in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, brings the total number of people who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the province to 230.

There is a new health-care facility outbreak at the Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey. In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and four acute-care facilities currently have active outbreaks.

There have been no new community outbreaks.

In her statement, Henry and Brown continued to encourage public health safety measures, including physical distancing and limiting one's social circle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"With the arrival of the cooler weather, now is the time for all of us take a step back from connecting in person to staying connected in other, safer ways," they said.

Measures against COVID-19 have tightened across the country, notably in Ontario and Manitoba, which reported 409 new cases and 54 new cases, respectively.