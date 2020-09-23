B.C. announces 91 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths

B.C. has confirmed another 91 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours but no new deaths, leaving the provincial total at 227.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there are 1,376 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C.

Sixty-two people are in hospital,18 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health is actively monitoring 3,368 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

There are no new health-care facility outbreaks or other community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events. There are nine long-term care or assisted-living facilities and five acute-care facilities that have active outbreaks.

In their written statement, Henry and Brown said new cases of COVID-19 "remain higher than where we would like them to be."

"The impact of this means that thousands of people in B.C. are now under active public health monitoring and care, with many forced to deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with having to self-isolate away from work, friends and family."

Henry and Brown urged British Columbians to continue to follow the COVID-19 basics, including frequent handwashing, physical distancing and limiting social interactions.

Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to the nation at 3:30 p.m. PT in a rare televised address, outlining the federal government's pandemic recovery plan.