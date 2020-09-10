Record high 165 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C.

A record number of new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Thursday, and two new outbreaks have been declared in hospitals in the Lower Mainland.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 165 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus during Thursday's briefing, as well as one additional death. There are new outbreaks at Delta Hospital and the rehab unit at Peace Arch Hospital.

Henry appealed to members of the public to stick to gatherings with six or fewer people and to keep those groups of six consistent. She also addressed new restrictions that have closed nightclubs and banned service of alcohol after 10 p.m., calling them necessary to slow transmission of the disease.

"This give and take is not easy; it is what will keep us safe and functioning in the weeks ahead," Henry said. "This is going to be our most challenging year.

There are now 57 people in hospital, including 22 in intensive care. To date, 7,663 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections from the novel coronavirus and 220 have died so far.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection across the province has also risen to a record high 1,705, and 2,949 people are being monitored because of possible exposure to the virus.

Henry also addressed the recent return to class for many schoolchildren, saying that while there have been some exposures to the virus, there have yet to be any outbreaks.

With those children in mind, Henry announced a system for COVID-19 that involves a mouth rinse and gargling, rather than a swab placed deep inside the nasal cavity. She said this "exciting" program, delivered by a B.C. company, will make testing much more comfortable for children.

B.C.'s rising numbers are part of a trend across the country. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions and fines for large gatherings, as 293 new cases of COVID-19 were reported there on Thursday.