B.C. announces 82 more cases of COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

B.C. health officials announced 82 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are 1,261 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C.

Sixty-nine people in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

The province's death toll now stands at 235. The latest death was in the Fraser Health region, Henry said.

Public health officials are actively monitoring 3,093 people who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

On Thursday, the RCMP reversed its policy on mask-wearing which required front-line officers to wear properly fitted N95 respirator masks after it was accused of discrimination over the rule, which saw bearded Mounties — including Sikh and Muslim officers — reassigned to desk duty.

Last week, when asked about the policy, Henry said N95-type respirator masks aren't needed for most law enforcement.

"I believe there are very few cases where a police officer would need to wear a respirator," she said.

"For the most part, they are not involved in resuscitating people and there are many other types of masks that can be used safely for other types of activities that police officers are involved in."

In a statement, the RCMP said bearded officers can return to operational duties with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).