B.C. announces 115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, B.C.'s deputy health minister, said there are 1,387 active cases of the disease in B.C., down three from Tuesday and up 103 from a week ago.

Seventy-one people are in hospital, with 15 in intensive care. Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by one from last Wednesday, when 72 people were in hospital.

The province's death toll remains unchanged at 244.

Public health is actively monitoring 3,042 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

Henry and Brown said there are no new heath-care facility outbreaks, and the outbreak at Rideau Retirement Centre in Burnaby, B.C., has been declared over.

Outbreaks persist at 15 long-term care homes and three acute-care facilities.

There are no new community outbreaks. Officials say there continue to be exposure events province-wide, which the B.C. Centre for Disease Control posts online.

"As we come up to Thanksgiving this weekend, it's important to remember while many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for," Henry and Brown wrote in their statement.

"Let's show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually or by phone, helping with a small task or sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care. We're all in this together, and we have come this far by supporting each other while staying apart."

Also on Monday, Richmond city councillors unanimously supported a motion that will make it mandatory for face masks to be worn in all city buildings, which include libraries, museums, pools, police facilities, arts facilities and the Richmond Olympic Oval.

Operation Red Nose, a volunteer program that connects drivers with party-goers who want to get home safely after enjoying a few holiday drinks, is suspending its safe ride service for the 2020 holiday season because of safety concerns around COVID-19.