Dr Bonnie Henry cites increase in social gatherings, as B.C. announces a record 274 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. marked a second straight day Thursday with a record-high daily COVID-19 case count, as the provincial health officer announced 274 new cases.

The number toppled the previous one-day record of 203 cases set on Wednesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said she's concerned about cases stemming from social gatherings, which are spilling over to other parts of the community.

Henry said contract tracers have found some people are not sticking to COVID-19 safety plans.

She warned additional measures could be introduced if transmission continues, such as restrictions tied to weddings.

There are now 1,920 active cases in the province, with 4,425 people in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

The death toll remains unchanged at 256. Seventy-one people are in hospital, with 24 in intensive care.

The province previously announced the first COVID-19 outbreak in the B.C. school system at École de l'Anse-au-sable in Kelowna. Over 160 people associated with the school are in self-isolation.

The family of premature twins from New Westminster, B.C., are calling for mandatory masks inside neonatal intensive care units. The Fraser Health Authority does not list masks as mandatory in its visitors guidelines, but does say personal protective equipment may be required "when visiting or caring for patients/residents who are on droplet and contact precautions."