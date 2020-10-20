B.C. announces 167 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Stephen Brown, B.C.'s deputy health minister, said there are 1,688 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

There are currently 69 people in hospital, with 18 in intensive care. Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by three from last Friday, when 72 people were in hospital.

The province's death toll is 254.

There are no new community outbreaks, but exposure events continue to happen across B.C.

Public health is actively monitoring 4,156 people across the province, who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

3 new outbreaks declared in long-term care

There are three new outbreaks at long-term care or assisted living facilities: Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights in New Westminster and Sunset Manor in Chilliwack.

Previous outbreaks at George Derby, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens have now been declared over.

In total, there are 17 long-term care or assisted living facilities that have active outbreaks.

In the province's other health emergency, the coroners service announced Tuesday that British Columbia recorded 127 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in September. So far this year, 1,202 people have died of a fatal overdose compared to a total of 983 deaths for all of 2019.

B.C. is in the midst of its second wave of the pandemic, Henry declared Monday, as just under 500 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

However, she said the province is not seeing exponential growth in cases and that most people continue to do everything right.

The health-care system is not yet overwhelmed but Henry said B.C. is in a "tricky place" and warned things could take a different turn quickly if behaviours change.

"We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be," Henry and Brown said in Tuesday's written statement.

"Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought, your efforts are making a difference and helping to slow the spread of the virus."