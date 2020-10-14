B.C. announces 2nd wave of COVID-19 underway, as it confirms 499 new cases and 2 more deaths over the weekend

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Monday B.C. is in the second wave of the conronavirus pandemic, as she confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the weekend.

The new numbers bring B.C.'s active case total to 1,639.

"One can say that we are in our second wave," Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters Monday.

However, Henry was quick to point out the province is not seeing "exponential growth" and that most people in B.C. are doing everything right.

There are 3,713 people across the province in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure. A total of 11,687 people have been diagnosed with the disease in B.C. and 253 people have died.

On Sunday, Fraser Health declared new outbreaks of COVID-19 at a meat processing facility in Surrey, B.C., and two long-term care homes.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has passed 200,000, four months after the country reached the 100,000-case threshold.

On Monday, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the Canada-U.S. land border would remain closed to all non-essential travel until at least Nov. 21.