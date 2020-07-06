B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
As of Wednesday, there were 3,120 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m.
You can watch the news conference live on this page or on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.
As of Wednesday, there were 3,120 active cases of people infected with COVID-19 in B.C. There are 92 people in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care.
There are 7,133 people across the province in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.
In recent weeks, the Fraser Health region has been the epicentre of B.C.'s second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Some parents in the region are calling for more information about COVID-19 exposures in schools. A so-called "superspreader" event at the Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack has been connected to 38 cases and 13 schools as of Wednesday.
