Keep up the COVID-19 effort, says B.C.'s top doctor ahead of long weekend

Over the past 24 hours, 29 more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 3,591.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday that there have been no new deaths. A total of 194 people have died from COVID-19-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 242 active cases in B.C. and five people are currently hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care.

It's the lowest number of hospitalized cases since a public health emergency was first announced in March.

COVID-19 case numbers are broken down by public health regions, with Fraser Health continuing to report the highest numbers.

There have been no new cases identified on Haida Gwaii, where an outbreak was recently announced. Northern Health said Wednesday that there have been 20 confirmed cases, 13 of which are still considered active.

"That's very good news," said Henry. "We continue to monitor, however, and there are a number of people who remain within the incubation period, so new cases are certainly possible."

Another outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers, a blueberry packing plant in Abbotsford, B.C., has 59 cases connected to it.

Henry says there are no health concerns with eating fruits or vegetables from an area or factory where there's been an outbreak. However, it's still important, she says, to wash all produce before you consume it, particularly if you eat it raw.

A moment of appreciation

Over the last few weeks, B.C. has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, which Henry says is largely connected to Canada Day celebrations around Kelowna.

Fortunately, she says, there hasn't been much spillover to the elderly or into health-care settings where people are more vulnerable.

And when health officials voiced their concerns, she says, people listened.

"I would like to thank people. Thank you for resetting and rejoining our efforts to push our COVID-19 curve down."

She specifically congratulated young people in B.C. for heeding her call.

"I know it's an anxiety-provoking time. It has been a challenge for young people," she said.

However, Henry says the battle isn't over, as she made a point of asking everyone to keep up the effort as we head into the long weekend.

Until the virus affects you or someone you know personally, Henry said it's easy to feel immune. And she says it's not surprising that some people may be bending the rules.

The trick, she says, is to help them get back on track; to remind them there's a way to socialize and still keep everyone safe.

It's a balance that Henry says needs to be maintained until a vaccine is developed.

"We will get through this," she said. "This is going to be our COVID summer."

New rules for the Alaska loophole

The Canada Border Services Agency announced tighter rules for foreign nationals travelling to Alaska for non-discretionary purposes.

Beginning Friday, they will only be allowed to enter the country through five border crossings in Western Canada and will be permitted a "reasonable period of stay" to make the journey.