B.C. health officials provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
As of Monday, the province had registered 3,115 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in British Columbia at 3 p.m. today.
As of Monday, the province had registered a total of 3,115 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths.
On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it is forecasting a $12.5 billion deficit due to the pandemic.
Finance Minister Carole James said it could be "the worst downturn experienced in our province in recent history."
Yet support for Premier Horgan remains high, according to an Insights West poll. Horgan's approval rating now sits at 68 per cent, which is 17 points higher than seven months ago.
Also on Tuesday, CBC News learned the agreement to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be extended into August. The agreement, which has to be reviewed each month, was set to expire on July 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.