B.C. health officials provide an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in British Columbia at 3 p.m. today.

As of Monday, the province had registered a total of 3,115 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it is forecasting a $12.5 billion deficit due to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James said it could be "the worst downturn experienced in our province in recent history."

Yet support for Premier Horgan remains high, according to an Insights West poll. Horgan's approval rating now sits at 68 per cent, which is 17 points higher than seven months ago.

Also on Tuesday, CBC News learned the agreement to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be extended into August. The agreement, which has to be reviewed each month, was set to expire on July 21.