Health officials provide update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Health officials are providing the next update on COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry were scheduled to speak live at 1:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News is livestreaming the news conference above.

The update comes after B.C. confirmed 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, though available testing is still restricted in a number of areas of the province.

A brief statement confirmed the case counts, but did not include information about active cases, hospitalizations or deaths.

The Ministry of Health said that information would be updated on Tuesday.

The province has been seeing record-high numbers of new cases in recent weeks as the Omicron variant continues to drive the spread of the coronavirus.

As a result, B.C. has been tightening restrictions and in-person gatherings.

The latest restrictions are in place until Jan. 18, the return of in-person learning is delayed until at least Jan. 10 and in-person court trials have been postponed this week. The province is also cancelling non-urgent surgeries as of this month.

The province has also reduced the requirement to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 to five days, but only for fully vaccinated people without symptoms.

A mask must be worn around others for an additional five days after leaving self-isolation and those who've been sick should avoid high-risk settings like long-term care facilities or gatherings.