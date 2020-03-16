B.C. health officials provide an update on COVID-19
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry expected to speak at 11 a.m. PT
Health officials in B.C. are expected to provide an update Monday on COVID-19 in the province.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak from Victoria at 11 a.m. PT.
As of Saturday, there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. An elderly man with pre-existing health conditions died in early March, while four people have recovered.
B.C.'s cases now span every regional health authority in the province, with the majority of patients undergoing self-isolation at home with mild symptoms.
The social landscape in B.C. shifted over the weekend as officials and residents alike tried to encourage social distancing, a public health practice of avoiding crowds and large gatherings that can slow the spread of a virus. Health officials across the country said the distancing will ease the burden on the health-care system over time — an intervention known as "flattening the curve."
