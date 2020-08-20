Death toll from COVID-19 in B.C. reaches 200, as case numbers continue to surge

Health officials announced Thursday that the death toll from COVID-19 in B.C. had reached 200, as they confirmed another 80 cases of the disease and two more deaths.

Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson gave Thursday's update, also revealing that the current number of active cases of infection with the novel coronavirus has fallen slightly from its peak to 780.

There are currently 11 people in hospital, including four in intensive care, a slight increase from a day earlier.

Gustafson once again stressed the importance of avoiding large gatherings — especially when they are indoors and involve alcohol.

"By continuing to work together, we can get through this. I'd like to thank you again for what you are all doing," she said.

Thursday's daily update includes one new community outbreak at a Loblaws warehouse in the Fraser Health region, where nine cases have been identified to date.

A total of 2,475 people across the province with possible exposure to the virus are currently being monitored to see if they develop symptoms.

There have been 4,825 known cases to date.

Pandemic has lasted 'a long time'

Health Minister Adrian Dix pointed out that next week marks seven months since he began giving public briefings on COVID-19.

"It's a long time to stay 100 per cent all in," he said.

He said it's important to take the long view during a pandemic, but not to forget the short view as well, which means remembering to take precautions this weekend and to keep your social bubbles small.

The majority of new cases continue to be in younger people, though Thursday's update includes a small increase in people between the ages of 40 and 60.

With the spike in new cases, health officials said they are working to increase testing capacity. Health authorities across the province now have the ability to test up to 8,000 people a day.

More than 4,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours, Dix said Thursday, and currently just under two per cent of tests are positive.

The province's goal is to be able to perform as many as 20,000 tests a day in the fall, when cold and flu season begins. B.C. recommends testing of anyone who has symptoms — even if those symptoms are mild.