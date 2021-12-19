B.C. health officials provide last update on COVID-19 for 2021

On Friday morning, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry joined by B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix and executive lead of B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Program, Dr. Penny Ballem, to provide the final update on the pandemic in the province for 2021.

The province is going through its worst spike in infections yet, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, with the 4,383 cases recorded on Thursday marking an all-time record number for daily cases.

During the news conference Henry announced essential-only visits to long term-care facilities, reduced the isolation period for vaccinated people who become ill from COVID-19 to five days from seven, and made booster shots for pregnant women a priority.