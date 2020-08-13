B.C. announces 78 new cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak at the Okanagan jail

The number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continued to climb Thursday as health officials announced 78 new confirmed transmissions.

There are now 578 active cases, up from 531 on Wednesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 196. Nine people are in hospital, with four in intensive care.

Henry confirmed a new community outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

Three staff members at the centre have tested positive, and officials are implementing outbreak protocols, Henry said.

On Wednesday, the province announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 in the province — the third highest number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The province said the majority of cases are linked to young people in the Lower Mainland, with exposure coming from "events in the community."

The government also said it will temporarily hire 500 more health-care professionals to work as contact tracers for COVID-19. Dr. Henry said the new positions are an important part of preventing disease transmission.

