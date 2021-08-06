Health officials closing nightclubs and bars, placing limits on gatherings in B.C.'s Central Okanagan

More health restrictions are coming into effect for B.C.'s Central Okanagan to manage an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Friday.

There will be limits on the number of people allowed to gather together, both indoors and outdoors. Nightclubs and bars will be closed as of Friday, while liquor service at restaurants will end at 10 p.m. PT.

Tourists are asked not to travel to the Central Okanagan, officials said. Anyone who is not vaccinated, in particular, should avoid the area.

"This is not where we wanted to be," said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a news conference on Friday.

The province is experiencing a surge in cases of COVID-19. The increase is primarily in younger people, between the ages of 20 and 40, who are unvaccinated or have only had one dose.

Nearly 60 per cent of the new cases reported for the entire province on Thursday were in the Interior Health region. The "vast majority" of the Interior's cases are in the Central Okanagan, an area which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country and Rutland.

Officials said the local outbreak has tripled from around 300 cases to roughly 1,200 since last week. The delta variant is driving roughly 80 per cent of those cases.

The outbreak has also spilled over into the health-care system. "Dozens" of health-care workers have been infected, according to officials, and there are two new outbreaks in long-term care.

The restrictions announced Friday apply to everybody in the Central Okanagan, even if they and their group are fully vaccinated, health officials said.

A mask mandate imposed last week in an attempt to slow the spread remains in effect.

Delta variant and vaccines

Paul Tupper, a mathematics professor from Simon Fraser University, has said the delta variant is a "large part'' of the reason for the increase in COVID-19 case numbers.

The relaxing of restrictions and reopening of the economy have also contributed to the growth, he said.

Henry said 95 per cent of people who have COVID-19 right now in B.C. have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose.

Henry has also said officials will not deny people essential services based on their vaccination status, but she was clear that the province needed to make sure the health-care system is protected.

"You are not obliged to get vaccinated in B.C. or anywhere else in Canada, but there are consequences if you don't," said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.