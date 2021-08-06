Upward trend continues as B.C. records 464 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths

B.C. health officials announced 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to its highest since the end of May.

The statement from the province said there are currently 2,411 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C. — the highest count since June 4.

The case breakdown by region is as follows:

275 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,356 active cases.

72 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 486 active cases.

60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 324 active cases.

27 new cases in Island Health, which has 145 active cases.

29 new cases in Northern Health, which has 88 active cases.

1 new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group that has 12 active cases.

There are six active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province. Four are in the Interior Health region, one is in Fraser Health and one is in Island Health.

A total of 52 people are in hospital. Of those, 24 are in intensive care — up from 16 a week ago.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said during an earlier news conference Friday that all of the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up from last week when 47 people were in hospital with the disease.

There were no additional deaths in the past 24 hours. The provincial death toll from COVID-19 remains at 1,772.

As of Friday, 81.8 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 69 per cent have received a second dose.

New restrictions coming for the Interior

More health restrictions are coming into effect for B.C.'s Central Okanagan to manage an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Friday.

There will be limits on the number of people allowed to gather together, both indoors and outdoors, as of Monday. Nightclubs and bars will be closed as of Friday, while liquor service at restaurants will end at 10 p.m. PT.

Tourists are asked not to travel to the Central Okanagan, officials said. Anyone who is not vaccinated, in particular, should avoid the area.

Vaccinations available

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said 95 per cent of people who have COVID-19 right now in B.C. have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose.

The province reached the 7,000,000-dose benchmark on Friday, according to Dix.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways: