B.C. records 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths over the weekend

On Monday, B.C. health officials announced 1,853 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths over the last three days.

In a written statement, the B.C. health ministry said there are currently 5,918 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 176 people are in hospital, with 91 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by about 32 per cent from last Monday, when 133 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 14 per cent from 80 a week ago.

From the period of Aug. 13 to 26, 79.3 per cent of all hospitalizations were seen among unvaccinated people, while 71.3 per cent of cases from Aug. 20 to 26 were among people who did not have either dose of vaccine.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,814 lives lost out of 165,413 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.5 million second doses.

On average, 5,723 people received their first vaccine shot in each of the last three days in B.C., a 77 per cent increase compared to last weekend.

Weekend protests

On Saturday, protesters gathered at Surrey's Holland Park calling for a more robust safety measures in schools this fall, including a more thorough mask mandate.

Last week, the province announced a mask mandate for kids in Grade 4 and up, but protesters said the mandate should apply to all children.

They also want to see more information about ventilation, classroom capacities and an option for online learning.

Rising cases in Fraser Health region

Of the 1,853 new COVID-19 cases announced in the province on Monday, more than 28 per cent were reported in the Fraser Health region.

Lower vaccination rates in Chilliwack and Hope have led to slightly more cases in those areas. On Monday, the health authority announced an outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital, with three patients testing positive so far.

There are currently 3 outbreaks at long-term care and acute care facilities in the Fraser Health region, and 12 in the Interior Health region.

The regional breakdown of new cases over the weekend is as follows:

707 new cases in Interior Health, which has 2,424 active cases.

531 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,371 active cases.

295 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 1,076 active cases.

178 new cases in Island Health, which has 587 active cases.

142 new cases in Northern Health, which has 453 active cases.

No new case of people who reside outside of Canada, a group that has seven active cases.

Fraser Health's medical health officer Dr. Amir Bharmal says the virus has spread throughout the region.

He said many transmissions are being attributed to small, informal social gatherings and to households.

"Overwhelmingly, most cases are unvaccinated [people]," Bharmal told CBC's The Early Edition guest host Michelle Eliot on Monday.

"It's about eight times as many cases among those who are unvaccinated or partially than those who are fully vaccinated."

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.