7 day average increases for 33rd straight day as B.C. records 501 new cases of COVID-19

B.C. health officials announced 501 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the provincial Health Ministry said there are currently 5,296 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 111 people are in hospital. Of those, 51 are in intensive care up from 23 a week ago.

On Monday, the province announced it was the first time since July 1 the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has been over 100.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up 56 per cent from last Tuesday, when 71 people were in hospital with the disease.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,781 lives lost. There have been 157,014 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 82.7 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73.5 per cent have received their second dose.

Interior has most cases, but rest of B.C. catching up

The majority of cases are in the Interior Health region, but the rate of new infections is slowing down.

Tuesday marked the first time since July 25 that the rolling average of new cases in the Interior was lower than the rolling average for the rest of B.C.

While the slowdown is encouraging, it means the case counts are still going up everywhere else.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

205 new cases in Interior Health, which has 3,084 total active cases.

139 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 932 total active cases.

92 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 758 total active cases.

35 new cases in Northern Health, which has 206 total active cases.

28 new cases in Island Health, which has 307 total active cases.

There are two new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has nine total active cases.

Interior Health says non-essential travel to and from the Central Okanagan should be avoided due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To help reduce outbreaks, health officials announced on Aug.12 that a new public health order will make vaccination mandatory for those working in long-term care and assisted living facilities. They will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct.12. In the meantime, unvaccinated staff will be tested regularly for the virus.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.