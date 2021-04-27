B.C. records 799 more cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths

B.C. health officials announced 799 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and, for the first time in a month, reported no new deaths.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 8,089 active cases of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 500 people are in hospital, with 164 in intensive care.

Hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 44 from last Thursday, when 456 people were in hospital, 148 of whom were in intensive care.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,571.

Public health is actively monitoring 11,792 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

So far, 1,671,128 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 89,457 of those being second doses.

According to the Ministry of Health, 117,150 British Columbians have recovered from the virus.

Though the daily numbers remain high, there are signs that the third wave of the virus is passing the crest. The seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen by about 22 per cent since its peak, and active cases are down 20 per cent.

Provincial vaccination progress

British Columbians aged 59 and older who have registered to be vaccinated have begun receiving invitations from the province to book their shots, while everyone 18 and older can now register for their vaccination.

Fraser Health hosted three drop-in vaccination clinics Tuesday afternoon targeting hot spot communities, including one in Surrey for residents 40 years of age and up, and two AstraZeneca clinics for people over 30, one at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the other at the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam.

B.C. is expecting the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and the province is also continuing to vaccinate people between the ages of 40 and 65 with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province and at some special clinics.

There are three ways to register for vaccinations:

Online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal.

By phone through the provincial phone line at 1-833-838-2323.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot.

Once registered, users receive a confirmation code and wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix reminded British Columbians to continue physical distancing and avoid non-essential travel.

"Whether you had your vaccine last month, or are booked for the days ahead, we remind everyone to continue to use all of your layers of protection, to stay small and stay local until we have COVID-19 where we want and need it to be."

Restrictions and financial respite

B.C.'s state of emergency has once again been formally extended, this time until May 11.

This past weekend was the first that British Columbians were under strict restrictions to halt travel between health regions.

The order is in effect until Tuesday, May 25 — the end of the May long weekend — and could result in a fine of $575 if contravened.

The province has also expanded eligibility and injected another $75 million into the grant program aimed at helping businesses whose bottom line has been affected by pandemic restrictions.

The Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant now has $125 million in total to dispense and applications are being accepted until June 4 or until funds run out.