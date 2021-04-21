B.C. records 862 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 862 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 8,906 active cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 483 people are in hospital, 164 of whom are in intensive care.

The new case numbers show B.C.'s rolling caseload average is on a downward trend, but hospitalizations — which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases — are up from last Wednesday. At that time, 397 people were in hospital, with 120 in intensive care.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,546.

Public health is actively monitoring 13,135 people across the province who are self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Dawson Creek and District Hospital in the medical inpatient unit, after two patients tested positive for the virus.

The provincial statement Wednesday said "there is no new update on the variants of concern."

So far, 1,456,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 88,335 of those being second doses.

Incoming travel restrictions

Earlier this week, Premier John Horgan announced Solicitor General Mike Farnworth would be drafting orders for strict new travel measures that will come into effect Friday and last until after the May long weekend.

Those orders, Horgan said Monday, are intended to stop people leaving their health authorities for non-essential reasons. There will be random audits of travellers to make sure people are in compliance.

Full details on the official rules will be announced Friday, including a clearer definition of what constitutes "essential travel" and what penalties might be in store for those who break the rules.

In the meantime, Farnworth provided a piece of further clarity on Wednesday for two neighbouring health authorities: The minister said Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health will be considered a single region under the new orders.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is pictured on March 18. The province announced Monday new travel restrictions are being drafted in B.C. to come into effect this Friday. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

He told reporters the restrictions will be most focused on catching people travelling for recreation, with roadblocks set up around BC Ferries' terminals as well the area of Highway 1 where people leave the Lower Mainland en route to the Interior.

The province has also asked the tourism industry to reject bookings from people travelling outside their local areas. Restrictions banning indoor dining and adult fitness activities at gyms have been extended for another five weeks.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

As of Wednesday, British Columbians born in 1991 or earlier can register online, by phone or in-person at a Service B.C. office. Once registered, individuals will be contacted when it is their time to book an appointment.

People born in 1981 or earlier are eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine now through pharmacies and, in some hard-hit areas, special clinics.

Officials have released a list of 13 community health service areas that have seen the highest COVID-19 case rates, which will be given top priority through the clinics. Eligibility for those clinics is based on postal code.

People who wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacy need to book their shot with the pharmacy itself. The province provides a list of participating pharmacies online. Pharmacies have limited supplies of the vaccine.