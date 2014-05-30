B.C. announces new travel restrictions to contain coronavirus, lowers age for AstraZeneca vaccine

British Columbia announced strict travel restrictions at a Monday press conference while lowering the eligibility age for the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to 40.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided a live update on the province's COVID-19 situation Monday.

Horgan said new travel restrictions are coming to reduce the movement of people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Horgan said the province has been working with the tourism industry to reject bookings from people travelling outside their local areas.

He said he's confident tourism businesses will comply, but the province is prepared to enforce new orders if they don't.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is drafting orders to further restrict travel, Horgan added, to stop people from leaving their health authority for non-essential reasons.

He said random audits of travellers will be made to make sure people are complying with rules and BC Ferries is going to stop taking booking for people with recreational vehicles.

Signs will be placed along the B.C.-Alberta border to remind travellers that they shouldn't be coming to B.C. unless it is for essential reasons.

The restrictions are slated to last through the Victoria Day long weekend in May.

AstraZeneca age eligibility changes

Henry said people in B.C. aged 40 and over are now eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and, in some hard-hit areas, special clinics.

Officials released a list of 13 Community Health Service Areas that have seen the highest COVID-19 case rates that will be given top priority through the clinics. All but two of the communities are in the Lower Mainland.

People who wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacy need to book their shot with the pharmacy itself. The province provides a list of participating pharmacies online.

Pharmacies have limited supplies of the vaccine.

The officials said expanding the province's vaccination program is a key measure in preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

On Sunday, Ontario and Alberta both lowered the minimum age to 40 after federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu gave provinces and territories the go-ahead based on new Health Canada rules.

Child under 2 dies

Henry reported the weekend's case and death numbers along with the tragic news that a child under the age of two had died of COVID-19 complications — the youngest death due to the coronavirus in B.C. yet.

Watch | Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Premier John Horgan discuss the youngest COVID-related death in B.C.

Dr. Henry says death of child under two due to COVID is a 'true tragedy' CBC News BC 0:50 Officials say the death of a two-year-old child — the youngest to die in B.C. from COVID-19 — is a graphic reminder of how dangerous the virus can be. 0:50

Henry said the child, who lived in Fraser Health, had pre-existing health complications but the death was the result of COVID-19. The child was being cared for at B.C. Children's Hospital.

"It reminds us of the vicious nature of this virus," Henry said.

Friday to Saturday saw 1,027 new cases; Saturday to Sunday saw 933 and Sunday to Monday saw 1,000 new cases for a total of 2,960 cases since Friday.

There are 441 people in hospital, 138 of whom are in intensive care.

Eight people have died of COVID-19 since Friday. So far during the pandemic, 1,538 people have died of COVID-19.