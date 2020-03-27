2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at care homes in Langley and Surrey

Residents at two long-term care homes in Langley and Surrey are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

One person was a staff member in long-term care at The Harrison at Elim Village, a retirement community with long-term care, assisted and independent living in Surrey.

The other person was a home-care worker in independent living at Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens, which offers long-term care, assisted and independent living.

Both staff members are in isolation at home. Fraser Health says it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

"At this point, we have absolutely no evidence to suggest there is actually the spread of COVID-19 in those facilities," said Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer for Fraser Health.

There are now four facilities in the Fraser Health region where a staff member has contracted COVID-19, the health authority said in a news release. A resident has tested positive at one of them.

"Enhanced control" measures are now in place at the facilities in Surrey and Langley.

Staff will not be permitted to work at any other facilities. Visitors are limited to only those deemed "essential." Movement within the facilities has been restricted and cleaning has been increased.

The health authority says residents and staff are being screened twice a day for symptoms and family members are being notified.

"We're doing everything we can to reassure our staff and to ensure that we have all the protective measures in place, not only for our staff and patients but also for their families as well," said Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health president and CEO.