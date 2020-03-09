Asymptomatic COVID-19 patient attended Surrey high school, but 'risk is low': Fraser Health

Fraser Health has issued a letter to a high school community in Surrey, B.C., after officials confirmed someone who had been inside the school was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The letter published Sunday said the person had been at Sullivan Heights Secondary and was asymptomatic during their time at the school. The notice said the health authority can't provide any further details on the patient, or their activity at the school, due to "privacy issues."

"There is no evidence that novel coronavirus is transmitted via asymptomatic individuals and the risk is low for the staff and students at Sullivan Heights," the letter said.

Fraser Health said it sent the notice to parents to assure them the risk of infection is low — an assertion reiterated multiple times in the one-page letter.

The health authority said local patients with COVID-19 are being monitored by Fraser Health and urged to self-isolate.

The notice said the Surrey school district has increased cleaning protocols and begun reinforcing health advice during daily morning announcements broadcast in its schools.

The letter added that health officials want to reinforce protective measures being recommended for all schools, such as staying home when sick, regardless of how severe symptoms may be.

Around 1,500 students in grades 8 through 12 attend Sullivan Heights Secondary.

2nd infected person at elementary school

The Surrey School District was also informed that a second person with COVID-19 had been at Serpentine Elementary School. The person is not a member of the school community, but had rented space in the building.

The district said it was informed of both incidents over the weekend.

A spokesperson on Monday said the elementary school had received a "deep clean" as a precaution, but stressed the risk is low.

Provincial health officials in B.C. have said the best way to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is to wash hands thoroughly and frequently using soap and water. Residents are also advised to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

