How COVID-19 could put your family's spring break plans at risk

Spring break begins in B.C. next week, but families may find their plans compromised by the global spread of COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is now advising people to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Iran and Italy, due to serious outbreaks of the virus in parts of those countries. Cruise ships should also be avoided, according to the agency.

There are also precautionary notes about traveling in several other countries that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain.

So what should families do if they have trips planned in those areas?

"Right now everybody has to do their own individual risk assessment, and we know international travel is very risky," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, on Tuesday.

Henry said the risk isn't limited to catching the virus, but also to getting caught up in changing rules or quarantines as an outbreak situation rapidly develops — as seen in Italy in recent days.

She said participants and organizers at mass gatherings can take steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, as well, like avoiding buffets and regularly washing hands.

'It's really, really a tough time for us'

Vancouver travel agent Thant Oo said the coronavirus is causing all sorts of extra headaches in his industry, as agents find themselves in a difficult position between airlines struggling with a rash of cancellations and customers trying to change plans and get refunds.

"It's really, really a tough time for us," said Oo. "We try to assist our clients for what they need — cancellations, rebooking flights."

Henry noted the heightened risk of travelling to Washington State, where officials said, as of Tuesday, there were 267 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. But Oo said as far as travellers are concerned, it's business as usual in the United States.

"Schedules are on time and the cancellations aren't really happening right now by airlines," he said.

Oo said in most countries around the world, the risk of catching COVID-19 is no worse than it is in Vancouver, and there's no issue with popular destinations like Los Angeles or Mexico.

"Generally, don't be panicked a lot," he said, adding that even trips that include layovers in places with more cases of the virus, like Hong Kong, travellers who stay in the secure part of the airport won't be exposed to the broader community.

But according to health officials, there are definitely red flags out there for travellers.

"My advice to people is to be very aware of where you're going," said Henry. "I think travel within Canada is still very safe, and certainly here in B.C., it's very safe."

