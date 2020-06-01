BC Hydro confirms positive case of COVID-19 at Site C camp in Fort St. John

BC Hydro says one of its workers at the Site C work camp in Fort St. John has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker arrived from Alberta on July 13 and received positive test results from Alberta Health on July 15.

A second test was conducted by B.C.'s Northern Health Authority, confirming the positive results.

Hydro says the worker is now isolating in a separated area at the camp and being cared for by onsite medical staff.

B.C. Hydro has not said whether the worker was exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 for the two days they were in camp prior to moving into isolation or whether any other workers are being isolated as a result of possible exposure.

According to Alberta Health, anyone with fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose or a sore throat is legally required to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control provides similar instructions .

BC Hydro says the worker had not left the worksite or interacted with the community of Fort St. John at any point prior to isolating.

Northern Health is conducting contact tracing at the Site C work camp and other people at the camp are being told to self-monitor for symptoms.

The decision to continue operating the Site C work camp during the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn criticism from a number of individuals and organizations, including Fort St. John city councillors , the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Northern Health's former chief medical health officer .

The Northern Health region has not recorded a positive case of COVID-19 since June 8. A spokesperson for the health authority said because the worker was initially tested in Alberta, the case would be added to the out-of-province count and not the running total for Northern Health.