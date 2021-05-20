B.C. to announce details of economic recovery plan next week, minister says
Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s economic recovery minister, says restart announcement set for Tuesday
The British Columbia government is poised to announce details of a provincial restart plan to support the post-pandemic economy.
Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s economic recovery minister, told the legislature Thursday a restart announcement is set for Tuesday, but he provided few other details.
Kahlon made the comments during question period, where the Opposition Liberals called for an economic plan that includes targets and timelines.
B.C. has been under health restrictions for several weeks that closed indoor dining and group fitness activities and limits travel.
Kahlon acknowledged the hardships faced by businesses and B.C. residents, and urged people to register for vaccinations and get immunized.
COVID-19 case counts in B.C. have been declining in recent weeks as immunizations increase following record-high numbers of hospitalizations and infections.
