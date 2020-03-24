Prince Rupert proposes mandatory self isolation for locals, 14 day quarantine for visitors to combat COVID 19

The City of Prince Rupert is leading several communities in northwestern B.C. in a push for isolation and quarantine rules that go well beyond what the province already has in place.

The proposed measures include a shelter-in-place order for all residents, limiting in-person interactions to people who live together and a 14-day mandatory isolation period for anyone entering the city from other parts of the province.

"This is an unprecedented time," said Mayor Lee Brain shortly after declaring a state of local emergency Monday night. "In a community that is on an island in the north, that has limited population and limited resources, one outbreak here could be devastating."

Watch: Prince Rupert's mayor outlines the need for stricter measures to fight COVID-19 in the north:

It's not clear yet what measures will actually be put into place, as it is now up to the city's emergency operations centre, with the approval of the province, to decide how to handle the declaration, which will be in place for seven days before having to be renewed.

However, the changes endorsed by mayor and council are far more aggressive than those seen elsewhere in the province, even on the Lower Mainland where gathering in public spaces now comes with the risk of a $1,000 fine.

In addition to the proposed shelter-in-place and isolation orders Brain, at the urging of local doctors, has suggested every household have one designated shopper and that rationing of certain items be required at all stores. He also said he would expect those orders to be in place for as many as three months.

He's not alone.

Along with Prince Rupert, several other municipalities and First Nations along the North Coast and on Haida Gwaii have declared local states of emergency, as has the North Coast Regional District. The declarations are a co-ordinated effort that comes at the urging of a group of physicians worried the local health-care system isn't equipped to handle an outbreak.

"On a good day, this hospital, this place runs at capacity," said Dr. Johannes Piek, who works as a general anaesthetist at the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. "We could very quickly run out of resources and it would be a disaster."

Piek is one of several doctors who penned open letters to political leaders in the northwest, urging a more aggressive approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the region. One of the biggest concerns outlined was the lack of capacity locally to handle an outbreak.

Prince Rupert is in the Northern Health region, which at 600,000 square kilometres covers approximately two-thirds of the province.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, Northern Health has a total of 116 ventilators and 571 acute care beds for the entire region and the province has repeatedly committed to ensuring local health-care providers have the resources they need.

But Piek worries about the vast geographic spread of those resources, with most in the Prince George area, more than 700 kilometres away.

Piek estimates Prince Rupert only has the capacity to put two or three people on incubators at a time and so until more equipment is actually in place he says the need to "flatten the curve" locally is a high priority.

"Ten people at the same time to ventilate, we can't," he said. "Ten people over three months, we can handle ... We need to try and keep people as healthy as possible so the infections happen in a more timely order."

That's why he was pleased when Prince Rupert council passed the state of emergency declaration and Mayor Brain endorsed some of the stricter recommendations floated in the physicians' letters.

Peck said he believes a "three month prison sentence" of strict isolation rules would be preferable to the deadly impacts the virus could have on the region.

"If you follow what's been happening in Italy, this could be the most dramatic time any of us ever experience," he said.

