45 people fined with tickets totalling over $16K after 2 parties busted by Richmond RCMP

Two pandemic-flouting parties have resulted in fines of over $16,000 to hosts and guests in Richmond, B.C., according to RCMP.

On Feb. 5 at 11:30 p.m. PT, police attended a commercial building in the 5700-block of Cedarbridge Way after receiving a report of people coming and going.

Officers found a party taking place. The organizer was fined $2,300 and 16 guests were each handed a $230 violation ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Two hours later, police attended another large gathering in the 12600-block of Vickers Way. Two organizers each received a $2,300 violation ticket and 26 guests were fined $230 each.

Police say more charges may be coming related to business and liquor violations.

Richmond RCMP Chief Supt. Will Ng says the force will continue to pursue reports of large gatherings.

"Our frontline officers will continue to identify those who choose to organize or attend large gatherings like these, and we will continue to hold these people to account," he said.