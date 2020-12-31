COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital long-term care

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Langley Memorial Hospital long-term care.

Four patients at the Abbotsford hospital have tested positive for the virus, according to a written statement from the health authority.

The outbreak is limited to one of the hospital's medicine units and the hospital, including the emergency department, remains fully operational.

Three staff members who work in the Cedar Hill residence at Langley Memorial Hospital long-term care have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three staff members are now in self-isolation, and Fraser Health is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

On Wednesday the province confirmed another 485 cases of COVID-19 across B.C. and 11 more deaths. There are currently 7,551 active cases in the province, of which 379 people are in hospital, including 77 who are in intensive care.