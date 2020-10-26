COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 more B.C. long term care homes

The Fraser Health authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two more Lower Mainland long-term care homes, according to a statement released Monday.

The health authority said staff members at both Amenida Seniors Community in Surrey, B.C., and Agassiz Seniors Community in Agassiz, B.C., have tested positive for the virus.

Both staff members have self isolated at their homes, it said, and rapid response teams have been deployed to both locations.

The health authority said it is also communicating with residents and their families to inform them of the outbreaks.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site, while response teams work with staff to identify anyone else who might have been exposed, the statement said.

Staffing levels will be maintained, and visitors are restricted from entering the facilities, Fraser Health said.

During the outbreak, additional staffing will be in place to address questions and check for any developing symptoms in other staff and residents.

Amenida Seniors Community is an assisted living and independent living facility that is owned and operated by Amenida Seniors Living.

Agassiz Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.