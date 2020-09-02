COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital

A Surrey, B.C., hospital is the latest facility to declare a COVID-19 outbreak, Fraser Health has confirmed.

The health authority posted to its website that Surrey Memorial Hospital declared the outbreak on Tuesday, though few other details were provided about whether it was patients or hospital staff that had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the illness.

Information about the hospital's outbreak was not included in the latest B.C. Ministry of Health COVID-19 update.

In a written statement Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said 31 people were in hospital, but did not say if any of those cases were at Surrey Memorial.

They said outbreaks continue at eight long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two acute-care facilities have outbreaks as well.

Fraser Health region outbreaks

Derby Manor

George Derby Centre

New Vista Care Society

Queen's Park Care Centre

Czorny Alzheimer Centre

MSA Manor

Bear Creek Villa

Normanna Rest Home

Surrey Memorial Hospital

There are currently 1,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, health officials said. Public health is monitoring an additional 2,761 people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.