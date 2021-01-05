COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Paul's Hospital heart care centre

The Vancouver Coastal Health authority says it is in the process of contacting the families of patients at St. Paul's Hospital after an unknown number of patients in its heart care centre tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials declared an outbreak in Unit 5A of the heart centre and closed it to any new admissions or transfers for the time being, according to a Vancouver Coastal Health statement Tuesday.

The VCH authority said no visitors are allowed into the centre until the outbreak measures have been lifted, with the exception of family visiting loved-ones at the end of life.

Other areas of St. Paul's remain open and are able to safely receive and care for patients requiring urgent care, and there is no impact to other areas of the hospital, it said.

Strict infection prevention and transmission control protocols have been implemented, such as monitoring patients, staff and physicians for the virus, enhancing disinfection of high touch surfaces, designating staff to the affected areas, the statement said.

St. Paul's Hospital has been the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began, including in September in the Urban Health Unit, and this summer in the neo-natal care unit.

The heart centre is where the hospital provides treatment, prevention and reversal of heart conditions, including surgery, transplants and rehabilitation, according to the St. Paul's Hospital website.