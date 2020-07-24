COVID-19 outbreak in Haida Gwaii grows to 13 cases

THE LATEST:

27 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Friday, including 1 epi-linked case

1 new death.

12 people in hospital.

3 people in intensive care.

294 cases remain active.

191 people have died.

2,934 people have recovered.

3,419 total cases in B.C.

B.C. health officials announced Friday a new community outbreak in Haida Gwaii, with 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, one person has recovered.

"At this time, cases are all local residents. While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related to residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Haida Nation had previously raised concerns over an outbreak in the community, pointing to limited health resources.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks."

British Columbians are being reminded to reduce the potential for COVID-19 this summer by assessing the risks before socalizing.

"Can you keep a safe distance from others? Are you giving people the space to stay safe? Are you spending a short time together? Are you outside? Are the people you are with in your bubble? These are the questions we all need to ask ourselves, " health officials said in a statement.

"If you can't say yes to these questions, then say no to the activity and choose to do something else instead."

Exposure at clothing store in Kelowna

Interior Health has added another business to the list of places where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who visited Fossello's clothing store on 565 Bernard Avenue in Kelowna on July 18 or on the morning of July 20 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.) are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to exhibit them.

The health authority says contact tracing is underway and efforts are being made to directly reach individuals who may have been exposed.

British Columbians can check online to see if they might have been exposed to COVID-19 while out in public.