COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hardest hit care home in B.C.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge that killed 25 residents has been declared over by Fraser Health.

The not-for-profit home run by the Langley Care Society registered the single highest pandemic death toll of any long term care facility in the province.

Health officials said the response to the Langley Lodge outbreak was especially complex because of the dementia ward and serious health conditions of some residents.

Fraser Health said it helped fight the outbreak by deploying additional staff and a rapid response team to the site. It also implemented strict limits on the movements of visitors, staff and residents.

COVID-19 was first detected at Langley Lodge on March 31 when public health officials announced a staff member had tested positive. That outbreak didn't result in fatalities and was declared over in mid-April.

COVID-19 was detected at the facility for a second time on April 28 and a second outbreak was declared.