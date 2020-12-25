COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver General Hospital unit

The Vancouver Coastal Health authority says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a respiratory unit at General Hospital.

Patients on T12A, a respiratory unit at Vancouver General Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the hospital and health authority to close it.

The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers at this time, and Vancouver Coastal Health says all visitation has been suspended until the outbreak measures have been lifted. The only exception is for compassionate visits at the end of life.

The health authority says Vancouver General Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care.

It says there is limited impact to other areas of Vancouver General Hospital, and patients should seek care if they need it.

"Vancouver General Hospital will continue to admit for all patient populations and this outbreak will not impact the care of patients with respiratory diseases, including transplant patients or others that require specialized care," the health authority said.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is in the process of notifying patients on the unit, as well as their families.