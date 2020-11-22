COVID-19 outbreak declared at Orchard Manor long-term care facility in Kelowna

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Manor long-term care home in Kelowna.

According to a written statement from the health authority, one staff member has tested positive for the virus. No residents have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms.

"Interior Health and the operator, Verve Senior Living, will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols have been implemented including a temporary stop to visits at Orchard Manor," read the statement.

On Friday, health officials in B.C. confirmed another 516 cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced wide-ranging new rules for controlling the spread of the disease. They include mandatory masks in indoor public and retail spaces, and restricting social gatherings for everyone in B.C. to household members only.