COVID-19 cases among kids in B.C. saw highest rise among those aged 5 to 11, health officials say

Children aged five to 11 in British Columbia are contracting COVID-19 at higher rates, with more than a third of that group's total recent cases occurring this week, health officials said Thursday.

The province says 550 cases were diagnosed this week in that age group from 14,295 total cases in B.C. between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

Fifty-six of those children went to hospital, and four of them received critical care, it said, as health officials presented their latest epidemiological modelling during a live news conference.

The province says cases among kids aged nine to 11 rose the most a few weeks after the start of the school year.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the number of cases overall among children is going down, but the rising cases are a reflection of transmission in areas where the vaccination rates are lower.

As of Wednesday, there were 430 new cases of COVID-19, 202 of which were reported in the Fraser Health region.

There are currently 4,373 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C., 200,220 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

The province announced mandatory vaccinations last month for B.C.'s 30,000 public service workers. Employees who have not received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 22 will be placed on unpaid leave for three months, B.C. health officials said.

More than 3,300 workers in the province's health-care sector are already on unpaid leave because they were not immunized by the Oct. 26 deadline for mandatory vaccination for these workers.

