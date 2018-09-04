Organizing or attending a large gathering? Consider the COVID-19 risk and take precautions, say experts

As the spread of COVID-19 continues across the world, experts say organizers and attendees should make risk assessments and take precautions about upcoming social events here in B.C. and abroad.

On Monday, organizers with Vancouver's TED conference announced the event had been postponed. The Sakura Days Japan Fair was also cancelled. Internationally, the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas was cancelled, and California's Coachella music festival was postponed to October.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, says there are a number of different things organizers can do to reduce the risk of spreading the virus here in B.C.

"The transmission [risk] that we have right now is very low, and most of our risk is really around travel and international travel," Henry said at a news conference.

"[But] we are still in a state of very high vigilance ... We know there are things we can do in our community today that will help all of us protect ourselves, our families, from the transmission of infections."

Gangadhar Patil speaks during Fellows Session at TED2019: Bigger Than Us, on April 15. The 2020 TED Conference, which would have brought in 2000 people into Vancouver, has been postponed until July. (Ryan Lash/TED)

Henry's tips for event organizers include:

Encourage people not to come if they're sick, and offer refunds or defer payment.

Encourage people and give them space to clean their hands regularly — something, she says, organizers of the World Rugby Sevens tournament implemented in Vancouver this past weekend.

Forgo communal meals or buffets; instead, have individually packaged meals.

Increase cleaning frequency of certain areas.

Organize an event outdoors as opposed to indoors where there is more risk of transmission.

A full risk assessment guide for organizers can be found on the WHO website.

As for attendees, she said, the best thing they can do is wash their hands regularly, stop touching their faces and eyes, cover their mouths when they cough, and stay away from others if they're sick — even if it isn't coronavirus.

"Right now, we all need to do our part to stay away from others ... if we're not feeling well to protect ourselves and our communities, and to protect those who are most vulnerable in our communities," she said.

Ripple effects

But in the face of cancellations and postponements, there will be an economic impact.

Frederic Dimanche, a professor at the hospitality department at Ryerson University, says all the changes prompted by the virus will have a massive ripple effect on bars, restaurants, hotels, and other surrounding economic activities.

"There are numerous businesses that rely on visitors and people being active at events, going to events, entertaining themselves for one reason or another," he said. "Everybody is going to take a hit with this crisis."

Baba Brinkman, a performer whose appearance at South by Southwest was cancelled, says he's conflicted by the measures that have become necessary.

"I support [it] from a public health perspective, but it's hard for an independent artist."