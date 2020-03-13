Three administrative staff members at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed Friday.

The health authority said the employees are recovering in self-isolation at home. A statement said the staffers have not worked in clinical areas at the hospital, which is the fourth-busiest hospital in the province.

VCH said health officials are still investigating the source of the transmission and following up with other staff who may have been in contact with the affected colleagues.

"As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital," the statement read.

"We are not restricting patient access to Lions Gate Hospital. Ambulatory patients will be contacted ahead of their appointments for symptom screening."

The hospital serves more than 270,000 residents from the North Shore, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and Powell River, according to VCH.

It is a recognized trauma centre with 268 beds, seven operating rooms and a range of diagnostic equipment. It is one of only five neurosurgery centres in B.C.