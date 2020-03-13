3 cases of COVID-19 at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver
CBC News learned of the cases Friday morning
Three administrative staff members at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) confirmed Friday.
The health authority said the employees are recovering in self-isolation at home. A statement said the staffers have not worked in clinical areas at the hospital, which is the fourth-busiest hospital in the province.
VCH said health officials are still investigating the source of the transmission and following up with other staff who may have been in contact with the affected colleagues.
"As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital," the statement read.
"We are not restricting patient access to Lions Gate Hospital. Ambulatory patients will be contacted ahead of their appointments for symptom screening."
The hospital serves more than 270,000 residents from the North Shore, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast and Powell River, according to VCH.
It is a recognized trauma centre with 268 beds, seven operating rooms and a range of diagnostic equipment. It is one of only five neurosurgery centres in B.C.
Corrections
- A previous version of this story incorrectly attributed confirmation of the Lions Gate Hospital cases to Health Minister Adrian Dix. While the CBC interviewed Dix on Friday morning, the CBC did not ask him about Lions Gate Hospital. The ministry has not issued official confirmation of the cases as of noon PT Friday.Mar 13, 2020 11:57 AM PT
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.