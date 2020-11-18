B.C. premier calls for restriction on non-essential travel between provinces

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he is calling on the federal government to implement a "pan-Canadian approach" to non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan said people should not be travelling in and out of B.C. unless on essential business.

"I'm asking the federal government to work with us and other provinces to get the message out that if you do not need to travel between jurisdictions, you shouldn't do that," he said.

"I'm encouraging the prime minister to take this opportunity with all of us."

He said the travel restrictions brought in a week-and-a-half ago in B.C., which advise against non-essential travel in and out of the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, will be extended for "the next two weeks at least."

Horgan said the province is looking into whether a mandatory 14-day quarantine rule would be brought in for travellers arriving on Vancouver Island.

But he said B.C. would not be implementing rules that would attempt to create a provincial "bubble."

"We want to make sure we have an approach to travel not inconsistent with citizenship," he said.

Horgan said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will have more updates on the current orders in her Thursday press conference.

"We want to amend our operating plans based on new evidence," he said.

Horgan also said the B.C. Legislature will return Dec. 7 with the province's new NDP majority government laying out its plans in a throne speech.

Cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 26 and members of the legislature will take part in a virtual swearing-in next Tuesday.