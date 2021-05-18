COVID-19 detected in mink at Fraser Valley mink farm

An unidentified mink farm in the Fraser Valley has been placed under quarantine after a single animal tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

Two other mink at the farm are suspected to have the virus as well and confirmation tests are pending.

Officials say no workers have tested positive and all have either received or been offered their first dose of vaccine.

Movement of animals and materials from the farm is now restricted.

The positive case was detected during a provincial surveillance program in which 20 animals were tested for the virus.

The farm has approximately 25,000 mink. All other animals appear healthy and are not displaying symptoms of the virus, according to the statement.

This is the third B.C. mink farm where COVID-19 has been detected.

Analysis of the previous two farms show the mink were infected with the identical or nearly identical strain of virus found in humans. It is believed the virus spread from people to the animals and not the other way around.