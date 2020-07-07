Health officials update B.C.'s planning for fall COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update and fall outlook for COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses at 1 p.m. PT.

Invitations are currently being issued to receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shot. The booster program began rolling out in early September.

The new shot is a combination vaccine with a mixture of spike protein elements from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron variant, BA.1.

A flu vaccine is expected to be available sometime in October, first to the most at-risk people, followed by the rest of the population.