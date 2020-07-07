Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Health officials update B.C.'s planning for fall COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update and fall outlook for COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses at 1 p.m. PT.

Invitations for COVID-19 bivalent booster shots now going out, with flu shots available in October

B.C. gives update on fall respiratory viruses

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, provide information on fall respiratory viruses.

Invitations are currently being issued to receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shot. The booster program began rolling out in early September.

The new shot is a combination vaccine with a mixture of spike protein elements from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron variant, BA.1.

A flu vaccine is expected to be available sometime in October, first to the most at-risk people, followed by the rest of the population.

