Health officials update B.C.'s planning for fall COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide an update and fall outlook for COVID-19 and flu respiratory viruses at 1 p.m. PT.
Invitations for COVID-19 bivalent booster shots now going out, with flu shots available in October
Invitations are currently being issued to receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shot. The booster program began rolling out in early September.
The new shot is a combination vaccine with a mixture of spike protein elements from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron variant, BA.1.
A flu vaccine is expected to be available sometime in October, first to the most at-risk people, followed by the rest of the population.
