7 more potential COVID-19 cases identified on Vancouver flights in past 2 weeks

Seven more flights that took off in the past 14 days have been added to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's list of possible novel coronavirus exposures.

It releases the information when a case of COVID-19 is identified on board a flight that departs from or arrives in the province.

The BCCDC says four of the flights were domestic and three of them were international.

For all seven of the flights, Vancouver International Airport was either the point of origin or the destination.

Domestic flights:

July 20 Air Canada Flight 305 Montreal to Vancouver Rows 34-37 July 24 Air Canada Flight 311 Montreal to Vancouver Rows 1-4, 12-14 July 27 Air Canada Flight 204 Vancouver to Calgary Rows 18-24 July 29 Air Canada Flight 343 Ottawa to Vancouver Rows 4 and 12-17

International flights:

July 22 Aeromexico Flight 696 Mexico City to Vancouver Rows 19-25 July 23 Air Canada Flight 575 Los Angeles to Vancouver Rows 15-21 July 26 Air Canada Flight 007 Vancouver to Hong Kong Rows 22-28

Anyone who was seated in the listed rows is considered to be at higher risk of potentially contracting the virus.

"Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days," says the BCCDC on its online public exposures page, where there is a list of flights affected dating back to June.

Those seated near someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 following a fight will no longer be contacted by public health individually. Instead, the BCCDC says it posts possible exposures on its webpage.